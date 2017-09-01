



The Plateau State Independent Electoral Commission (PLASIEC) under the leadership of Mr. Febian Ntung on 27th September, 2017 released the timetable for the 2018 Local Government Elections in Plateau State.

In a statement signed by him, the following are some important dates of activities as contained in the timetable.

1. Campaigns are to commenced from Friday 29th September, 2017.

2. Conduct of party primaries by political parties are to hold from 13th-27th October, 2017.

3. Verification/screening of Chairmanship Candidates will hold from 13th-15th November, 2017.

4. Verification/screening of Councillorship Candidates will hold from 16th-20th November, 2017.

5. End of electioneering campaign is Friday 16th February, 2018 by 12:00 Midnight.

6. Election Day is Saturday 17th February, 2018 from 8:00am-3pm.

7. Runoff/Re-run (if any) will hold on Saturday 24th February, 2018.