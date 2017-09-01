



The Executive Governor of Plateau State, Rt. Hon. Simon Bako Lalong having considered the improvement in the state of security, since the unfortunate incidence of Thursday, 14th September, 2017 which necessitated the imposition of a dusk to dawn curfew, has with effect from Sunday the 17th September, 2017 approved the relaxation of the Curfew from 10pm daily to 6am of the subsequent day until further notice.The Executive Governor wishes to appreciate the swift response of Security Personnel and the wide spread community consultative meetings held by various community and religious leaders, which have come out with renewed commitments and resolves of all and sundry to be law abiding and peaceful.The Governor wishes to assure our citizens of the State that Security Personnel will continue to patrol flash points within the greater Jos-Bukuru Metropolis, and they will ensure that all security measures as are necessary to guarantee peace, security and compliance with the new curfew order are done, so as to avert any likely bridge of law and order.The Governor is therefore enjoining all citizens to go about their lawful business with the assurance that their safety is guaranteed. He further plead with all peace loving citizens to ensure that they cooperate with all Security Personnel and to report all acts by persons that are likely to constitute a bridge to the hard earned peace of the State.SignedSamuel Emmanuel NanleDirector, Press & Public Affairs