President Buhari this afternoon arrived for the opening ceremony and General Debate at the 72nd session of the United Nation General Assembly in New York on September 19th 2017.
He is expected to speak at the ceremony.
See more photos
Posted by: Abiola Alaba Peters Posted date: Tuesday, September 19, 2017 / comment : 0
President Buhari this afternoon arrived for the opening ceremony and General Debate at the 72nd session of the United Nation General Assembly in New York on September 19th 2017.
He is expected to speak at the ceremony.
See more photos
Tagged with: Politics
No comments