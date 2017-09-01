The president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria His Excellency Muhammadu Buhari and his wife Her Excellency Aisha Buhari today returned from Daura the home town of the president after a four day break spent with their children and other members of the family, to mark the Eid Il Kabir celebration.









They were received at the Nnamdi Azikwe airport by The FCT Minister Mohammed Bello, The Minister of Agriculture Audu Ogbeh, The Inspector General of Police Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris and the Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola.