Select Menu

Slider

Politics

Society

Business/Economy

News Headlines

Entertainment

APO NEWS

» » » PHOTOS: President Buhari, Wife Aisha Arrives Abuja From Daura
«
Next
This is the most recent post.
»
Previous
Older Post

Posted by: Abiola Alaba Peters Posted date: Wednesday, September 06, 2017 / comment : 0

The president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria His Excellency Muhammadu Buhari and his wife  Her Excellency Aisha Buhari today returned from Daura the home town of the president after a four day break spent with their children and other members of the family, to mark the Eid Il Kabir celebration.


They were received at the Nnamdi Azikwe airport by The FCT Minister Mohammed Bello, The Minister of Agriculture Audu Ogbeh, The Inspector General of Police Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris and the  Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola.

Tagged with:

Multiple award-winning CKN Nigeria is your one stop shop for Nigeria News. Breaking News, politics, Society, Entertainment, Crime, International News etc
«
Next
This is the most recent post.
»
Previous
Older Post

No comments

Leave a Reply

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Copyright © 2014 - 2017, CKN Nigeria | Site Designed By Wálé Ọláyanjú