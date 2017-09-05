Veteran Nollywood actress turned preacher, Eucharia Anunobi, has finally laid her only son, Raymond to rest today.





The 15year old boy who died few days ago, after a long battle with sickle cell anaemia, was laid to rest few hours ago, at the Ikoyi cemetery, Lagos.





The late Raymond was a product of Eucharia and Charles Ekwu’s turbulent marriage which packed up after some years.



