Veteran Nollywood actress turned preacher, Eucharia Anunobi, has finally laid her only son, Raymond to rest today.
The 15year old boy who died few days ago, after a long battle with sickle cell anaemia, was laid to rest few hours ago, at the Ikoyi cemetery, Lagos.
The late Raymond was a product of Eucharia and Charles Ekwu’s turbulent marriage which packed up after some years.
Fondly called, UK by friends and acquaintances, Eucharia, a native of Mbaise in Imo State, studied English at the University of Nigeria Nsukka and rose to prominence following her outstanding performance alongside, veteran actor, Zack Orji in Glamour Girls.
