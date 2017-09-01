Add caption

The Publisher of popular online platform CKN News and CKN NEWS TV Mr and President Of Guild Of Professional Bloggers Of Nigeria ,Chris Kehinde Nwandu today paid a courtesy visit to the the new Lagos State Commissioner of Police Imohimi Edgar in his office .







The Commissioner thanked him on the visit .He also sought the support and cooperation of the News platform CKN News and CKN NEWS TV towards assisting the Lagos State Police Command in achieving it's desired goals.



