The Nigerian man who attacked an expatriate with a weapon in Ikorodu was yesterday paraded by the Zone 2 Command.





The expatriate is a Pakistani with American citizenship who visited Nigeria but ended up getting attacked on the same day by his host, Orabe Philips Leo.





The victim, Mr Robert Rob Wheelers arrived Nigeria on 25th August 2017 and was picked up at the airport by the suspect who once worked with him at Tony Elumelu foundation in 2015, a statement by police public relations officer in charge of Zone 2, SP Dolapo Badmos said.





The suspect drove the victim to his house at Adeniyi street Ikorodu where he was to reside until his return to the US. But at midnight, Orabe attacked Mr Wheeler after which he escaped, leaving him in a pool of his blood.





On September 8, Orabe was arrested from his hideout in Ikorodu. Following interrogation, he confessed to having clubbed the victim's head with a pestle three times.





The reason he gave was that the victim went back on his promise to give him an unspecified amount of money. He said he had invested so much to get money from the expatriate, including getting charms from a white garment church to use on the man. As such, he was upset when the money was not forthcoming.





SP Dolapo Badmos stated that investigation is on going and that the AIG has directed that no stone should be left unturned in unraveling the case.

The Victim





Statement sent in by SP Dolapo Badmus reads. "The Zone 2 command through its zonal intervention squad have arrested One Orabe Philips Leo, the suspect that attempted to kill his American visitor on 25th August 2017.





"The victim Mr Robert Rob Wheelers an American arrived Nigeria on 25th August 2017 and was picked up at the airport by the suspect who once worked with him at Tony Elumelu foundation in 2015.





"The suspect drove the victim to his house at Adeniyi street ikorodu where he was to reside till his return back to US. The victim was attacked by his host at midnight and was left in his pool of blood after which the suspect fled.





"The Zonal command received the distress call and it's operatives were dispatched to launch a manhunt for the suspect while the victim was rushed to the hospital. "On the 8th of September upon intelligence gathering the suspect was arrested from his hideout within Ikorodu.





"The suspect which was interrogated by the Assistant Inspector General in charge of Zone 2, AIG Ibrahim Adamu confessed to have clubbed the victim's head with a pestle three times, stating that the victim reneged on his promise to give him an unspecified amount of money a promise the victim couldn't keep which angered the suspect.





"The suspect when questioned why he will have to kill a man because he refused to fulfil a promise revealed that he has invested so much in his effort to get money from the white man since he consulted a white garment church where he was given a charm to use on the man but was deeply angered when the victim didn't obey his instructions.



