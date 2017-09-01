



President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday commissioned an integrated poultry farm and animal feed mill in Chikun local government area of Kaduna state.





It is the first public function attended by the president outside the federal capital territory (FCT) since his return from London, where he spent 103 days on medical leave for an undisclosed ailment.



His last public appearance was on Monday when he received the national council of traditional rulers at the state house in Abuja.







According to Nasir el-Rufai, governor of Kaduna state, the facility owned by Olam International will cost $150 million to set up.





Olam International is a leading agri-business operating in 70 countries, supplying food and industrial raw materials to over 23,000 customers worldwide.







The new establishment consists of a feed mill, hatchery and breeder farm.





It is billed to process 180, ooo tons of corn, 75,000 tons of soy bean, 360,000 tons of animal feed annually and 1.6m day old chicks weekly.





It is also expected to employ about 600 workers directly and 400,000 workers indirectly.



