We call on President Muhammadu Buhari to call the military to order. Nigeria deserves peace and development, and South East is peaceful, as we have no evidence that Governors from this zone, who are the Chief Security Officers of the zone, had made any request for military deployment. Even the latest United Nation’s report indicates that South East geo-political zone is the most peaceful in the country.
We call on the National Assembly and the International Community to weigh into this fragrant abuse of human rights, and premeditated provocation of civil disobedience that might precipitate shedding of innocent blood.
We also call on the Chief of Defence Staff, Chief of Army Staff and the General Officer Commanding 82 Division, Nigerian Army Enugu to take note of this unprofessional conducts and punish the unruly officers. They should also take immediate steps to replace damaged equipments/gadgets and compensate our colleagues manhandled. There must be rules of engagement in line with international best practices.
Finally we advise the Federal Government to adopt dialogue in handling issues of pro-Biafra agitations in the zone, which many have described as a metaphor for so many contradictions and the state of anomy in the economic and socio-political life of the country.
All these had equally resulted in strident calls from different quarters for urgent restructuring of the country. The Federal Government cannot be impervious to the building tension, frustration and suffering of Nigerians and shouldn't pour fuel into a gathering fire."
Signed :Chris Isiguzo Vice President South East Zone
Army Explains:
No Fracas Betwen NUJ Abia State and Soldiers on Patrol in Umuahia
The attention of 14 Brigade Nigerian Army, has been drawn to social media publications alleging that troops on patrol in Umuahia town have invaded the NUJ Press Centre in Umuahia at about 10.00am today.
While it was true there was an issue between some soldiers on routine patrol, the magnitude is not as was reported.
What happened was that while the soldiers on patrol near the Abia State NUJ Secretariat, they noticed some people filming them.
Unfortunately, they seized and damaged their recording devices; an iPad and 2 mobile phones.
Preliminary investigation shows that the items belongs to journalists on their legitimate duties.
Consequently, the Commander 14 Brigade and Deputy Director Army Public Relations 82 Division waded into the matter which has since been resolved amicably.
In addition, the soldiers involved will face disciplinary action.
The public are please requested to eschew rumour mongering and go about their lawful business.
Major Oyegoke Badamosi
Assistant Director Public Relations,
14 Brigade
