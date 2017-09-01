The Nigeria Union of Journalists has condemned the attack of its members by men of the Nigerian Army in Umuahia,Abia State today.

"The attention of the leadership of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Zone C, (South East) has been drawn to the unwarranted invasion of the Press Centre of NUJ, Abia State Council, at Umuahia today 12th September, 2017, by the Nigerian army.



The military personnel reportedly beat up journalists at sight and destroyed their working tools such as Samsung Tablets, mobile telephones, and mini recorders. The military men also destroyed furniture, documents and other property yet to be quantified.



This unprovoked attack, to say the least, is barbaric and shameful, and a throwback to dark days of military dictatorship, which the media and other well meaning organizations and individuals fought hard to change the regime and psyche.