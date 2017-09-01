Pastor (Mrs) Bolu Adubi is Pastor E.A. Adeboye's only daughter. Based in Maryland, USA, with her husband. she is a beacon of hope and knowledge to several young people across The United States.

Being a pastor's daughter, she understands the challenges and obstacles the children in this category face. This passion lead her to create The Royal Priesthood Ministry, which serves an avenue for Pastors and Ministers children to express themselves.

Her husband, Dr. Akinsanya Adubi is the Senior Pastor of The Redeemed Christian Church of God, Jesus Palace, Maryland USA. He obtained his Bachelor and Masters Degrees from University of Ife and University of Ibadan respectively.

He is also a graduate of prestigious Federal School of Surveying, Oyo, Redeemed Christian Bible College North America, Light University VA, USA. He got his Doctoral Degree in Pastoral and Clinical Counseling (DPCC) from Chesapeake Bible College and Seminary, Ridgley, Maryland USA.

Dr. Akinsanya Adubi and his wife Pastor Bolu are blessed with 4 lovely children.