







Three suspected ritualists, Arrested and paraded by the Ondo State Command of the Nigerian Police on Thursday paraded has confessed and narrated how they lure and kidnapped female students of Adeyemi College of Education, Ondo, using them for rituals.





The suspects who include: John Adenitire also known as Emir, Fisayo Fasanu a.k.a Abore and Alfa Abdurafiu Tijani, a herbalist, confessed to killing of three students of Adeyemi College of Education, Ondo.





Speaking on their arrest, the Police boss said Adenitire and Fasanu confessed selling the bodies of the ladies to a Muslim cleric in Ore, Abdurafiu Tijani, who promised to pay N15 million for the parts of the parts of the ladies.





Confessing to the crime, 30 year old, Adenitire said "They promised to give us N5 million for a left breast and left hand and we were able to send three different bodies to them but they have not send the money before the police nabbed me.





We have killed three girls and remove their breast and buried their remains in the bush. We gave the parts to the Alfa and Sile who is also part of us but has taken to his heels after our arrest.”





Also speaking, Fasanu also known as “abore” said: "I was in my house when John Adenitire, "Emir”told me he has business that can lead to cool money for us. He told me it’s about ritual and assured me there was no problem.





We went out the second day around 9:30pm and two girls and one boy were picked and we killed them before removing their parts while Sile took them to herbalists in Ore and Ijebu Igbo.”





The Police Commissioner said they took us to where they buried one of the victims, and we found the body already decomposing.” Two students of the College of Education in Ondo town, Miss Oladepo Blessing and Oluwasemilore Mary had earlier been declared missing while the police in the state were investigating the where about of the two students.