Rearrested Suspects

The Abia State Police Command have rearrested three of the suspects who escaped from the detention facility at the Anti-Kidnapping Section (D7) of State CIID Umuahia on September 2.





Parading the suspects on Friday, alongside others, the Commissioner of Police, CP Adeleye Oyebade said they made away with two AK 47 Rifles kept outside the Armoury for quick response to emergencies, to facilitate their escape.





"The inmates conceived the escape and nurtured it into fruition due to the negligence/absence from duty of the policemen scheduled for duty on that fateful day," said Oyebade.





"However, three of the escapees, viz Kingsley Anyim, Chijioke Chukwu and Emeka Ukaegbu have been rearrested and one of the rifles recovered.





"All the officers(also Pictured) involved in the act of negligence/absence from duty have all been taken through the Force approved disciplinary action process and dismissed from the Force, and will be prosecuted. Efforts to rearrest the remaining escapees is being intensified"



