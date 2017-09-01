



Few hours ago, news broke that, one of the pioneer of juju music in Africa, General Prince Adekunle is dead, Report say, he died in the early hours of today.



A visit by CKN News assistant editor, to the social media pages of the children of the late muscian, confirms, indeed the talented music icon is gone.



One of the daughters, Mary Balogun Adekunle, who couldn't be reach on phone, paid tribute to her late father, describing him as her hero, whom she will personally miss. Her post reads,



"GENERAL PRINCE ADEKUNLE is gone, my father is gone, the hero has passed on, the great music legend has left to meet with his creator. Rest in peace my lovely daddy. I will personally miss you"



Mary's younger sister, and also a biological daughter of the late entertainer, Omolara Adekunle, also pay tribute to her late father, describing him, as a man with a notable impact, whose space is irreplaceable.





"My DADDY PRINCE Why sudden exist?/An ICON, A GIANT has gone, a VACCUM has been created, an honest man, a man of notable impact. GENERAL PRINCE ADEKUNLE! If tears could build a stairway, and memories a lane, I'd walk right up to Heaven and bring you home again, Well to you oh God we are coming unto.



You left unexpected time.Your exist is a big loss and painful to many of us for obvious reasons especially the whole ADEKUNLES. We know u left behind what money cannot buy, a legacy of integrity, dignity and hospitable.



Your good work will ever remain indelible in our mind most especially the music aspect. YOU CAME, YOU SAW, YOU CONQUERED. ADIEU Pa GENERAL PRINCE ADEKUNLE" she wrote.



General Prince Adekunle was a Nigerian Jùjú musician. He was of Egba origin, from Abeokuta in Ogun State. The Aiye Nreti Eleya crooner had been a major innovator and force in the jùjú music scene, with his distinctive driving Afrobeat style.



Famous musicians such as Sir Shina Peters and Segun Adewale started their careers playing with his band, the Western Brothers. Although he toured in England in the early 1970s, he did not become well known outside Nigeria.



Findings by CKN News reveal that, General Adekunle died in the early hours of today, after several years of battling with an undisclosed illness. May his gentle soul rest in perfect peace



All attempt made by CKN News to get the reaction of Sir Shina peters on the incident was unsuccessful as at the time of going to press