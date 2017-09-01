



The Ogun State Police Command have arrested four underage girls, aged between 10 and 13, alongside 13 other suspected cultists during a raid in Mosunmore Village, Abeokuta







Crimepuzzle reported that the raid was carried out on Monday, August 28, 2017, after one of the suspected girl's mother raised alarm to the Baale of Mosunmore Village.





Following the tip that was given, detectives attached to Owode-Egba Police Divisional Headquarters, led by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Shehu Alao , went into action and succeeded in arresting them during the initiation of another set of girls.





Speaking on the ugly incident, the state Police Commissioner, CP Ahmed Iliyasu , disclosed that on Monday, August 28, 2017, at about 6:30 pm, a woman raised alarm to the Baale of Mosunmore Village near Kobape in Abeokuta, to the effect that her daughter went out late a day previous.





"Apparently disturbed by the said outing, the woman pestered her daughter who later confessed that she was initiated into a cult group, a development the woman found difficult to conceal to herself and alerted the community head who, in turn, called in my men.





"Consequently, officers of Owode-Egba Division stormed the area and successfully apprehended the 13 youngsters in the process of initiating yet another set of underaged girls", CP Iliyasu said.





The girls, all primary six school leavers, confessed to being lured into the group by the boys.





The leader of the group known as "Penalty Guys", 19-year-old Tunde Adio, narrated how he was initiated by one Tosin, also a resident of the community in January, 2017, adding that they came about their own group's name during the last Easter celebration when his third-in-command, 13year-old Adewale Raphael's church was organizing a picnic.





According to Adio, "we decided to do customized vests, with the inscription "Penalty Guys". This was what attracted the girls and agreed to be initiated".





Adio's second-in-command, Silas Sunday, 15, was also arrested during the police raid.





The state commissioner of Police has ordered that the suspects be transferred to the Anti-Kidnapping and Cultism Unit of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID) for further investigation and prosecution of the suspects.