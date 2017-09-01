Akume With the Women

Former Governor of Benue State, Senator George Akume ,said the PDP is the architect of Nigeria's current problems.





He state this while addressing APC Women leaders in Makurdi,Benue State Capital on Friday





Hear Him





"Don't lose hope in the APC. This party inherited a damaged system that is undergoing structural repairs. Better days will soon be here. PDP Caused us the Pain we are in Today and shouldn't see their party as an option"





Senator Akume was elected governor of Benue State under the platform of the People's Democratic Party (PDP) in 1999. He was again re-elected in 2003 for a second term in office.



