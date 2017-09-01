Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, on Tuesday said, for Nigeria to have overcome recession clearly shows that President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration is actively involved in the progress of Nigerians.





On Tuesday, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) announced that the Nigeria had come out of recession.

Adesina said this when he addressed a solidarity rally for the federal government organised by the Centre for Civil Society and Justice in Abuja on Tuesday.





“You have chosen a very auspicious day for this solidarity rally. Earlier, today, we were told that Nigeria had officially exited recession,” he told the group.





"That shows that we have a government that is working for us. We have a government that is interested in our welfare. We have a government that is interested in our well-being.





"Recession came due to some mistakes of the past and in just about a year, the government battled it and today we are officially out of recession and we give all glory to God.”





Adesina also assured the group that he would relay their message of support and solidarity on the unity of Nigeria to the president.





'You know the president swore to uphold the constitution and the constitution recognises Nigeria as one indissoluble entity.





"The president has sworn to keep the unity of the country and whatever it takes; he will keep to that pledge.” he said.





He advised those“beating the drums of separation” to keep their peace, adding that the present government was resolute to preserve the unity, cohesion and togetherness of Nigeria.





Earlier in his remarks, Goodluck Obi, convener of the rally, said the group supports the president’s uncommon resolve to fix a nation “plundered and pillaged by irresponsible leadership in the past at various levels of government.





Obi called on the national assembly and the judiciary to support the executive arm of government in the war against corruption, insurgency and economy recovery programmes.





President Mohammadu Buhari, in a facebook post on Tuesday, further buttressed Adesina’s statement on ending recession.