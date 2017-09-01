|Muhammadu Buhari
Governor Ibikunde Amosun of Ogun state has said it is only illness that can stop President Muhammadu Buhari from seeking a second term.
Amosun lamented that human beings are quick to forget about yesterday, saying given how bad things were before Buhari’s administration came on board, Nigerians should know that a lot has been done to pull Nigeria back on track.
According to him, if Buhari and his administration had not come in time on the rescue mission, “only God knows where Nigeria would have been today"
"On this 2019 for me, the only thing that can probably prevent Mr. President from contesting is on health ground because if not for this administration of President Muhammadu Buhari only God knows where Nigeria would have been.
"As humans, we quickly forget things, if we could be fair to this administration, they came in at a time the country was plunged into a very deep end and imagine where the country is today. We were in recession and now we are out of it and it is not easy to get to this point.
"Again I am saying it, the only thing that can stop Mr President is on health ground but as we can see today Mr President is back and is rejuvenating and very soon, it would be clear for everybody to see that Mr President is so well now.
Meanwhile,Ogun State governor, Sen. Ibikunle Amosun, said yesterday that resignation of appointment would have been a better option for him, if he were in the shoes of the Minister of Women Affairs, Hajia Aisha Alhassan, whose support for former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar’s presidential ambition has been generating reactions.
The minister had publicly acknowledged her position and support for the former Vice President during a visit to his residence.
But Amosun, while fielding questions on Sunday at the launch of “Lamidi Ayinla Sofenwa: the quintessential gentleman and educationist” and launch of “L.A Sofenwa Memorial Scholarship scheme” organized by the Egba Science Education Foundation in Abeokuta, yesterday, said the Minister should have resigned her appointment.
“You cannot blow both hot and cold at the same time. She is entitled to her opinion but I would have saluted her if she had honourably resigned her appointment.
“Falling short of resigning has taken everything away from what she had said. Well, I am not Mr President and I know that at the appropriate time he will review things. For somebody to come out and say such things shows clearly that she is working against the government and she will not want that government to succeed. That is my own believe, although I may be wrong”.
