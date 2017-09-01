The apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, yesterday, commended the actions of the South East Governors in banning IPOB while faulting the Defence Headquarters’ declaration of the IndIgenous People of Biafra (IPOB) as a militant terrorist organisation.



Rising from its Imeobi meeting held at the Nike Lake hotel in Enugu last night, Ohanaeze insisted that IPOB is not a terrorist organization going by extant national and international laws, especially the Terrorist Prevention Act 2011, as amended in 2015.



However, the group commended the South East governors for taking far-reaching decisions on IPOB in their last meeting, which it said was aimed at dousing the high tension caused by the army laying siege to the region.



The apex Igbo body said that it stands for a united Nigeria under a restructured federal system of government that would guarantee justice, equity and fairness.



Reading their communique after the meeting, the President General ‎of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo, flanked by other Igbo leaders, condemned the military operation in the zone and urged the army to terminate the exercise without further delay.

Signed Communique







The group said it would soon hold a special summit in support of the restructuring agenda, adding that they support all the resolutions of the Southern leaders forum.



The group noted that the continued policy of marginalization of the South East zone was the basic cause of renewed agitation by pro-Biafra groups.

Those who attended the meeting included, President General, Chief Nnia Nwodo, Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, Imo State Deputy Governor, Prince Eze Madumere and Ebonyi State Deputy Governor, Kelechi Igwe.



Others are former President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Prof Joe Irukwu, former Secretary General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Dr. Joe Nworgu, former Minister of Information, Walter Ofonagoro, former Deputy Governor of Ebonyi State, Prof Chigozie Ogbu, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, Dr. Greg Ibe and former Governor of Anambra State, Dr. Chukwuemeka Ezeife.