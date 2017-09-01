



Two security aides attached to the Ogun State Governor Ibikunle Amosun died within four days.





The first was recorded on Monday when news of the passing away of an officer in the Department of State Services (DSS), Wale Aderemi, got to the governor’s office. He reportedly died at the Mercy Hospital in Onikolobo, Abeokuta, having been earlier discharged from the same hospital a few days before after being treated for typhoid.







He reportedly fell in the toilet of his apartment and was rushed back to the hospital where he died. The second was that of the second in command in the governor’s convoy security, Busoye Olayinka, popularly called ‘Robot’, who died in a ghastly motor accident on Thursday night.







He celebrated his birthday on September 15.

Olayinka, An Assistant Superintendent of Police, was involved in an accident along Papa axis of the old Lagos/Abeokuta expressway around 9pm Thursday. He was traveling with his younger brother who also died in the accident.







His ash-coloured Nissan Premiere with registration number; Lagos PH 406 KJA crashed into a truck with registration number; Kwara LEM 77 XA along the expressway.







The State Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Clement Oladele, confirmed the incident, adding that the two victims were taken to the General Hospital in Ifo.



