



Minister of Interior, Lt Gen. Abdulrahman Dambazau (Rtd), has assured that Nigeria would remain peaceful on October 1st and beyond.





Speaking in Plateau State on Friday, the minister said the federal government had put in place security measures to guarantee the safety of lives and property.





Dambazau stated: ”Measures have been put in place, the security agencies know precisely what to do, when to do it and how to do it.





"We have the intelligence community that feed information into the system so I want to guarantee you that nothing extraordinary will happen.







"Even those who issued the October 1st quit notice have withdrawn it”





Dambazzau praised the state government and security agencies for quickly containing the skirmishes in the state and stressed that every Nigerian has the right to stay anywhere.







The minister added that the essence of the Operation Python Dance II was not to intimidate or harass anybody but to ensure that law abiding citizens are protected.







Speaking, Governor Bako Lalong noted that the 6pm to 6am curfew would only be reviewed when youths behave themselves.







"If the situation is very calm we will review it. The curfew is for the public, not government.





"The community leaders have given us assurance that they would go back to address their communities, the sooner the better for us,” he said.