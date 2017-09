Oba of Benin, Omo N’Oba Eheneden Erediauwa Ewuare II and the people of Edo State on Friday night, gave a thank you/ send-off ceremony in honour of the former Executive Governor of Edo State, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole for the good work he did during his 8 years in office.







In attendance were Edo State Governor, Obaseki, Chief Ayirimi Emami, Sokoto State Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, Kebbi State governor Atiku Bagudu, among others.



