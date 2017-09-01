|New Information Commissioner Emma Okah
Rivers State Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike today assigned portfolios to new Commissioners in Rivers State. They are:
1. Barr Emma Okah - Information
2. Prof Roseline Konya - Environment
3. Chief Ibibia Walter - Transport
4. Barr Isaac Kamalu - Budget
5. Mrs Tonye Oniyide - Culture
6. Prof Kaniye Ebeku - Water Resources
7. Rt Hon Dum Dekor - Works
8. Barr Mrs Ukel Oyaghiri - Women Affairs
9. Dr Fred Kpakol - Finance
10. Hon Tamunosisi Gogo Jaja - Education
11. Prof Chike Princewill - Health
12. Hon Damiete Herbert Miller - Social Welfare
13. Hon Ruderford LongJohn - Local Govt.
14. Hon Shedrack Chukwu - Power
15. Hon Boma Iyaye - Sports
16. Hon Emeka Onowu - Special Duties
17. Chief Chinedu Tasie - Housing
18. Barr Sylvanus Nwankwo - Chieftaincy
19. Mr Charles Nwogu - Agriculture
2. Prof Roseline Konya - Environment
3. Chief Ibibia Walter - Transport
4. Barr Isaac Kamalu - Budget
5. Mrs Tonye Oniyide - Culture
6. Prof Kaniye Ebeku - Water Resources
7. Rt Hon Dum Dekor - Works
8. Barr Mrs Ukel Oyaghiri - Women Affairs
9. Dr Fred Kpakol - Finance
10. Hon Tamunosisi Gogo Jaja - Education
11. Prof Chike Princewill - Health
12. Hon Damiete Herbert Miller - Social Welfare
13. Hon Ruderford LongJohn - Local Govt.
14. Hon Shedrack Chukwu - Power
15. Hon Boma Iyaye - Sports
16. Hon Emeka Onowu - Special Duties
17. Chief Chinedu Tasie - Housing
18. Barr Sylvanus Nwankwo - Chieftaincy
19. Mr Charles Nwogu - Agriculture
Emmanuel Chinwenwo Aguma SAN had earlier been sworn in as Hon. Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, bringing the current number of Commissioners in Rivers State to 20.
No comments