New Information Commissioner Emma Okah

Rivers State Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike today assigned portfolios to new Commissioners in Rivers State. They are:

1. Barr Emma Okah - Information

2. Prof Roseline Konya - Environment

3. Chief Ibibia Walter - Transport

4. Barr Isaac Kamalu - Budget

5. Mrs Tonye Oniyide - Culture

6. Prof Kaniye Ebeku - Water Resources

7. Rt Hon Dum Dekor - Works

8. Barr Mrs Ukel Oyaghiri - Women Affairs

9. Dr Fred Kpakol - Finance

10. Hon Tamunosisi Gogo Jaja - Education

11. Prof Chike Princewill - Health

12. Hon Damiete Herbert Miller - Social Welfare

13. Hon Ruderford LongJohn - Local Govt.

14. Hon Shedrack Chukwu - Power

15. Hon Boma Iyaye - Sports

16. Hon Emeka Onowu - Special Duties

17. Chief Chinedu Tasie - Housing

18. Barr Sylvanus Nwankwo - Chieftaincy

19. Mr Charles Nwogu - Agriculture

Emmanuel Chinwenwo Aguma SAN had earlier been sworn in as Hon. Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, bringing the current number of Commissioners in Rivers State to 20.