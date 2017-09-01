



ntel, Nigeria’s first 4G/LTE-Advanced network has announced Bose Alao Omotoyossi aka Boss Lady QueenBee, as its Brand Advocate. The deal is for a one year period in the first instance.

Bose Alao is a cross-over Nollywood actress with footprints in both Yoruba and English movies. She hit national limelight after her turn in Itakun but has shown her acting chops on both television and on the big screen.

Her film and television credits include – Rough Day (2016); Blindspots (2016); Rivers between (2015), Edge of Paradise’(2006); Torment (2016) Imoran Ika (2006) Opa Abo (2007); Olasubomi (2011) Bomilashiri (2013); Thorny (2016); Papa Ajasco 2014; Onikola (2011)

She has featured in productions by industry heavyweights like Wale Adenuga and Greg Odutayo and also acted alongside Nollywood leading lights such as Eucharia Anunobi, Rachael Oniga, Bukky Wright, Ebere McWizu, Ebube Nwagbo, Juliet Ibrahim and many others.

Commenting in the choice of Bose Alao Omotoyossi as Brand Advocate, Abhulime Ehiagwina, Ag. CEO of ntel said “Bose brings a uniqueness to ntel as Brand Advocate on account of her cross-over appeal, youthfulness as well as her vivacious and vibrant personality. We consider her a good fit for brand ntel and look forward to a mutually beneficial relationship.”

The Nollywood actress, Filmmaker, Endorsement Model and Entrepreneur is a mother of four and is married to ace international footballer, Razak Omotoyossi. She was voted Best Actress at the 2011 Zafaa Awards, United Kingdom.

As Brand Advocate, Bose Alao will push the ntel brand gospel through her social media channels and social interactions. She will participate in company events and act as brand advocate espousing the unique attributes, capabilities and potentials of brand ntel and its products.

Reacting to the deal, Bose Alao said “I am delighted to be named as ntel’s first Brand Advocate. I was among the early birds to get on the ntel train and look forward to enjoying the ride in an official capacity. ntel is a young brand which is spreading the broadband gospel and I plan to be a worthy apostle.”

About ntel

ntel is Nigeria’s first advanced 4G/LTE network providing superfast Internet access that enables voice, data video and TV on demand. The ntel network is built on the 900/1800 Mhz which are the best propagation frequencies for the deployment of 4G/LTE technology.

Our bouquet of offerings includes: National Bandwidth, International Voice Termination, International Bandwidth, Mobile Network and Fixed Network.

The company made its first on-net test data call in Lagos on Monday January 18, 2016 then followed up with its first on-net Voice over LTE call in Lagos on Tuesday, February 23, 2016.

Full commercial operations began on Friday 08 04 2016 in Lagos and Abuja with Port Harcourt coming on stream in December 2016.