



The General Manager of the Nigerian Television Authority, Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, Mrs Funmi Wakama has called on journalists in the state to work together and support one another in the discharge of their duties for effective service delivery.



Mrs Wakama made the call on Monday in her office when the Press Crew of Governor Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun State paid her a courtesy visit.



The General Manager who was the Senior Special Assistant on Media to Governor Amosun in the first term of his administration enjoined the Governor's Press Crew to continue to disseminate the policies and activities of the government with truth and integrity.



Commending the team, Mrs Wakama said they have been loyal, wonderful and dedicated while she used the avenue to solicit for the support of the entire journalists in the state for the effective running of the station.



Earlier in his speech, the head, Ogun State Governor's Press Crew, Mr. Femi Osipitan who appreciated the leadership role played by Mrs Wakama in the cabinet of Governor Amosun said his team has come to identify with her as she takes up the new challenge of leading the Nigerian Television Authority, Abeokuta".



Mr. Osipitan noted that this lofty height could not have been achieved but for her loyalty and professional capabilities praying that the station under her watch would experience greater