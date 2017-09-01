



Lagos commandant of Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps, NSCDC, Tajudeen Balogun has pledged his support to the new commissioner of police in Lagos state, Imohimi Edgal.

Tajudeen made the pledge during courtesy visit to the police boss in his office at the Lagos Police Command Headquarters, Ikeja, Lagos.

According to him, the agency NSCDC is very much ready to work hand in hand with the police force in other to combat crime to the barest minimum in the state. “Because of the fact that the security situation in Lagos is huge and needs an intelligence led policing, we will not hesitate to give any kind of support as requested by the police force to battle crime in the state, also in the area of any symbiotic relationship the police force should be willing to call on us and I promise we will not hesitate to respond swiftly”.

Relating to the case of cultism and ritual killings in Ikorodu, the NSCDC boss also noted both the NSCDC, the Police, and other security agencies has paid the ultimate price while trying to curb criminal acts; however, there will be no relent in the war against crime.

However, CP Edgal in his response he received the NSCDC boss said “as security agency we don’t gain mileage in securing lives and property unless we partner with other agencies with the same mission, more reasons why the police force will always want to share intelligence with the NSCDC anytime”.

Connecting to Edgal’s community policing plan across the state, the Police Boss said he has hit the ground running to make every Lagosian happy adding that partnership is always the key to community policing and the police is ever ready to partner with other formal and informal security agencies most especially for intelligent policing.