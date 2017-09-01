Select Menu

Posted by: Kate Obiora Posted date: Friday, September 08, 2017




The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has promoted 11 Managers to Assistant General Managers, in line with the organisation’s commitment toward operational efficiency.


The promotions were announced in a statement by the newly-elevated Assistant General Manager, Corporate and Strategic Communications, Mr Ibrahim Nasiru, on Thursday in Lagos.


The statetement said those promoted included Mr David Chima of the Audit Division; Mr Ibezim Geofery of the Information, Communication and Technology (ICT) Division; Mr Adeleke Stephen of the Accounts Department and Mrs Khadijat Jagun of the SERVICOM Department.


Others were: Mr Ambrose Adah, Mr Tokunbo Bamgbala, both of ICT Department and Mr Bartholomew Chijioke of the Procurement Division.


It added that with the promotion, Mrs Josephine Maltok becomes an Assistant General Manager, Abuja Liaison office of the authority.


“Also promoted are: Mr Olarewaju Ashade of Dockyard, as well as Mrs Theresa Sobande and Dr Titilola Essien of Medical Services,’’ the statement said.


It stated that all the appointments took effect from Aug. 1, 2017.

Source:(NAN)

