A delegation of Northern Governors Forum, led by its chairman and Borno State governor, Alhaji Kashmir Shettima.

The main focus of the visit to Abia State, was to interact with the Governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu on the recent fracas between the Nigerian Army and members of IPOB in the state.

Other governors who took part in the visit are Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, the Kastina State Governor, Aminu Bello Masari, Plateau State Governor, Simon Dalong, Kebbi State Governor

Recalled that the Chairman of the South East Governor Forum and Ebonyi State Governor, while reading the resolutions of the governors after their meeting in Enugu last week said:

"We are in touch with the Northern Governors Forum they have assured us of the safety of all our people living in the north and we have also planned to exchange of visits between the Governors and to reinforce the confidence of Nigerians in this respect."





















The Chairman of the Northern Governors Forum and the Governor of Borno State, Alhaji Kashim Shettima has commended the wisdom and leadership exhibited by Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State in handling the recent security challenge in Abia state.





Kashim stated this when he led a delegation of the Northern Governors to Abia State, said that Governor Ikpeazu saved Nigeria from danger.





The Chairman of the Northern Governors noted that the visit was to show solidarity to the state Governor who rose up to the occasion at a time when the country needed quality leadership.





Shettima commended the declaration of curfew by Governor Ikpeazu at the hit of the crisis which he said brought about peace and normalcy in the states.





"We are here to thank our brother, Governor Ikpeazu for his leadership at a time when the nation needs quality leadership, he rose to the occasion. He saved the nation from danger.





"I want to thank on behalf of our colleagues, we are here to thank the governor on behalf of the 19 northern state governors for the leadership he exhibited in moments of crises.





"We the leaders have a role to play in the peace and unity of this nation and leadership is about having perfection, it's about symbolism.





"We are here to show solidarity and encourage the leadership exhibited by our brother and brothers governors in the Southeast.





"We are here also to address the northern communities. We do not want any mass exodus from any part of the country to the other.





"In times of crisis and challenges, this our brother governor refused to toe the line of others but rose to the challenge of leadership. He imposed curfew and that brought about a lot of sanity."





He said the northern governors respect the unity of the nation, hence the need to ensure its indivisibility.





The Borno State Governor said they are proud of Ndigbo because the Igbo race has what it takes to preserve the unity of the nation.





He described Nigeria as the last hope of the black race and should try to remain indivisible at all cost.





Shettima assured Igbos living in all the 19 northern states of their safety and urged them to go about their normal business without fear or favour.





Governor Okezie Ikpeazu who who said he was humbled by the show of love and solidarity from his northern counterparts said he has drawn strength and energy from their visit.





He said the visit demonstrates his faith in the indivisibility of the country, noting that the strings that binds the nation together is still intact.





The Governor assured of the property of lives and property of everyone living in Abia.





He noted that the sanctity of lives cannot be threaded hence the need to ensure lives are preserved.





Governor Ikpeazu thanked the governors for holding sway in their various states at the hit of the crisis.





The delegation includes Governors of Borno, Kashim Shettima, Kebbi, Atiku Abubakar Bagudu,Sokoto, Aminu Tambuwal, Katsina, Aminu Masari and Plateau,Simeon Dalong.