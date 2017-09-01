Death once again came knocking at the door of Nollywood yesterday









This time it was the turn of diminutive actor Okwy Chukwujekwu Popularly known as main Bossman .









His last moment

The news of his death was announced on social media by Odira Nwobu, his colleague in the industry who uploaded a video of a lifeless Okwy Chukwujekwu.









Chukwujekwu’s death is the third in less than 24hours after the killing of Winner of the Gulder Ultimate Search (GUS) competition in 2006, Hector Oluwaseun Jobarteh as well as "uncle gaga" of cock crow at dawn fame who died in Kano at the weekend.









Bossman was reported to have died of what may be heart attack at Nnewi.





He has acted in several movies and comedy



