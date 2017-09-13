Ufoma

Another Nollywood actress Ufoma McDermott has been bereaved. The tall elegant and beautiful movie producer lost her brother, Eseoghene.





In a post she shared on her IG page, Ufomma said her brother died few days ago after a long battle with kidney failure. Sharing a photo of him on her IG page, she wrote





"No questions asked oh Lord. I don't understand it but I trust you. My picture hating brother; Uvie Eseoghene Ejenobor passed away on 9/11 2017.





I wish I could blame someone or something but it was simply his time.



Thank you for your prayers and concern. He has gone to be with the Lord.

He fought. He fought hard but the pains were stronger. He gasped with every strength thinking his kidneys would respond, but it pleased God to ease his suffering. Like a true Son of a champ he passed as he was strapped to the dialysis machine committing his soul to his maker.





We have cried. We have wailed. We pray for peace and strength at this time. We pray for an extra covering of grace. Grace to carry this burden".