Select Menu

Slider

Politics

Society

Crime

News Headlines

Entertainment

» » Nollywood Actress, Adesuwa Etomi Pays Courtesy Visit To Governor Obaseki
«
Next
Newer Post
»
Previous
Older Post

Posted by: Abiola Alaba Peters Posted date: Friday, September 22, 2017 / comment : 0


Award-winning Nollywood star, Adesua Etomi on Thursday paid a courtesy visit to the Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, at the Government House in Benin City.

The actress, who hails from Edo State, commended the Obaseki-led administration for the giant strides it has made in empowering women and caring for the less-privileged in the society as well as providing critical infrastructure and enthroning law and order in the state.

The multi-talented star said her visit was to show her solidarity for governor Obaseki and his team that are gradually transforming the state without making noise about it.

Tagged with:

Multiple award-winning CKN Nigeria is your one stop shop for Nigeria News. Breaking News, politics, Society, Entertainment, Crime, International News etc
«
Next
Newer Post
»
Previous
Older Post

No comments

Leave a Reply

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Copyright © 2014 - 2017, CKN Nigeria | Site Designed By Wálé Ọláyanjú