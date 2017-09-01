



Award-winning Nollywood star, Adesua Etomi on Thursday paid a courtesy visit to the Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, at the Government House in Benin City.



The actress, who hails from Edo State, commended the Obaseki-led administration for the giant strides it has made in empowering women and caring for the less-privileged in the society as well as providing critical infrastructure and enthroning law and order in the state.



The multi-talented star said her visit was to show her solidarity for governor Obaseki and his team that are gradually transforming the state without making noise about it.