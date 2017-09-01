Gov Akeredolu

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo state has declared as false reports of the fatal accident that claimed the lives of five delegates headed to the second meeting of the National Council on Niger Delta.





The accident, which happened on the Okitipupa-Ore road, was said to have claimed the lives of five persons by eyewitnesses.





However, in a statement issued on Wednesday, the governor said only one life was lost in the accident and the deceased was not a member of the delegation.





The statement said, “Contrary to reports that some delegates heading for the town hall meeting of the National Council on Niger Delta in Igbokoda, in the Ilaje Local Government Area, hosted by the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs in collaboration with the Ondo State Government, died in an auto crash on the Okitipupa-Ore Road, the government wishes to state that none of the delegates who attended the town hall meeting was involved in the auto crash.



