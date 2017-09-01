The Nigerian Army, on Friday, put a lie to the report that seven local government areas in Borno State are still under the control of the Boko Haram, saying all local councils in the entire North East have been liberated from the insurgent group.

Debunking an interview, published on Thursday, in one of the national newspapers (not the Tribune titles), Deputy Director, Public Relations, Theatre Command Operation Lafiya Dole, Colonel Onyema Nwachukwu, said it was a deliberate falsehood aimed at disinforming the Nigerian public about the true situation of things in the North East region.

Onyema, in a statement made available to Saturday Tribune, said the interviewee’s failure to disclose the names of the seven local councils was an indication that he was detached from the realities of the counter-terrorism cum counter-insurgency operations in the crisis-prone region.

He declared that the Boko Haram terrorist group was neither holding nor in control of any local government area in Borno State or in the North East, adding that 82 insurgents were killed and 360 remote settlements liberated in the month of August alone.

“These local government areas have been liberated by troops of Operation Lafiya Dole and the troops have continued to ensure security in these areas after routing out the insurgents. As a matter of fact, locals have been encouraged to return to their communities to resume their vocations and normal life.

“It may perhaps be needful to refresh memories by recalling that prior to the inauguration of Operations Lafiya Dole, the entire North East was infested with Boko Haram terrorists, who became emboldened to the extent of declaring a caliphate with headquarters in Gwoza Town.

“All that became history as the gallant troops of Operation Lafiya Dole came into the theatre, gradually but steadily decimating the insurgents and liberating held territories in a series of well-planned and coordinated joint ground and air operations.

“One of such major operations was the Operation Rescue Finale, which routed the insurgents out of its tactical headquarters in Camp Zeiro in Sambisa Forest and out of its so-called spiritual headquarters in Alargarno.

“Ever since, Operation Lafiya Dole has continued to relentlessly conduct several other operations such as Operation Deep Punch, Chikin Gudu Operation and Operation Rawan Kada, alongside the Multinational Joint Task Force”, he said.

He said Operation Lafiya Dole regularly provides logistical support and replenishment to the troops deployed in all locations and ‘Forward Operational Bases’ through the normal channels, using our main supply routes.

“Suffice to mention that in the month of August alone, a total of 82 Boko Haram insurgents have been killed in combat and 630 remote settlements were cleared by own troops. Our troops are tirelessly on the trail of the fleeing insurgents, as devastating coordinated aerial and artillery bombardments are being unleashed on the terrorist group,” he said.