As allegations of highhandedness against the Military operations in the South East and most importantly in Abia State continues to hit the covers of major media brands,the Army has come out to defend it's actions so far.
This is a Press Statement issued by the Army High Command.
In our efforts to carry members of the public along, Gmail and email addresses, Facebook and Twitter accounts have been created for the exercise.
The addresses are; Exercise EGWU EKE II as follows: Email address:
egwueke2@gmail.com
Facebook account’s name is Egwu Eke II and you can search it through this URL; https://www.facebook.com/egwu.ekeii.9
The twitter handle is @egwueke2 and you can search it through this URL; https://twitter.com/?request_context=signup
Similarly, in addition to the Nigerian Army Information and Call Centre Telephone Number 193 (Using all Networks toll free) and Human Right Desk Number 08160134303, the under listed cell phones numbers are also hereby provided as dedicated public telephone numbers to members of the public who might have reason to pass credible information or reasonable complaints to various Commanders of Exercise EGWU EKE 11;
Sector 1 (Abia State) Commander – 08023445961/07065013133.
Sector 2 (Imo State) Commander – 07030803546.
Sector 3 (Enugu State) Commander – 08023634672.
Sector 4 (Anambra State) Commander – 07037055354.
Sector 5 (Ebonyi State) Commander – 07039833547/08180605871.
Sector 6 (Cross River State) Commander – 08033865572
|Alleged members of IPOB being rounded up by the Army In Abia
Meanwhile, there is truth to an allegation that soldiers manhandled civilians in Aba.
We have been going round Aba town and environs and I am yet to see or receive complain where our troops harassed or molested anyone.
The soldiers are indeed conducting themselves, though under the difficult situation, within the acceptable global standard.
Our Code of Conduct and Rules of Engagement on the exercise are clear, well-defined and are being obeyed by the troops.
The public should, therefore, disregard such claims.
Thank you for your kind cooperation.
Colonel Sagir Musa
Deputy Director
Army Public Relations
82 Division Nigeria Army
