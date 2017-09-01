



The Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has urged with President Muhammedu Buhari to consider the igbos in the recent shake up at the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation in the interest of peace, unity and good governance.

Speaking on behalf of the social political group, its President General, Chief John Nwodo, in Abuja on Sunday, said the Buhari's constant marginalization of the Igbos is not in the interest of one Nigeria.





Nwodo contended that the recent appointments of managers in the NNPC clearly favoured the North with the South East totally ignored, adding that this trend had been the case since Buhari assumed power.





It argued that this scenario was not intended to achieve the desired cohesion in an already fragmented nation.





Nwodo said, "This brazen disregard, marginalisation and non - compliance with the federal character provisions in our constitution are the causes of lack of confidence which our youths have opposed in our present governance structure.





"As long as President Buhari continues to live out his speech abroad that his government will favour those who voted 97 per cent for him against those who voted five per cent for him, so long will the dissatisfaction and unrest in our polity subsist”





The former minister of information added, "There is no oil well anywhere in northern Nigeria. Four of the five states in the South East have proven oil resources, some of which provide our nation's revenue; yet our people are not found fit to be adequately represented in a key corporate institution like the NNPC.





"Ohanaeze is therefore urging the President to revisit this recent reorganisation in the NNPC in the name of God and in the spirit of the ongoing festivity and the promotion of unity and good governance”





The NNPC on Tuesday announced the reorganisation of its management staff in a major shakeup that affected 55 top managers.