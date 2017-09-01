



Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed has said, the Federal government will not interfere with the decision of the judiciary on what to do or what not to do with the Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu.



Recall that two weeks ago, the Federal government through the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, filed an application at the Federal High court Abuja seeking for the revocation of Kanu's bail.



The Federal government drew the attention of the court to Kanu's open disregard for his bail conditions.



Lai Mohammed while speaking to some editors who visited him in his office in Abuja yesterday, said the government will not in anyway dictate to the court what action to take regarding Kanu's disobedience.



The matter is purely a judicial matter. Once a matter is in the court, it is for the court to say these condition I set for you, you have respected them or not.



We would not tele guide the court on what to do or what not to do. As a government, we have a right to go to court and lodge a complaint that you gave a condition and the accused has obeyed or disobeyed the terms of the bail, then the decision will be left to court to decide. This is simple judicial overture which has no political overtone.