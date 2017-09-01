



The Arewa Youths Consultative Forum has alleged that the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, who was said to have gone into hiding, is planning to flee Nigeria through the Cameroonian borders.



The organization said intelligence reports at its disposal had revealed that the pro-Biafran activist was on his way to the Cameroon borders where he could easily escape from Nigeria.



Kanu and top leaders of IPOB were said to have gone into hiding following the declaration on Friday by the Nigerian Army that IPOB and other pro-Biafran groups were terrorist organization.



The President of AYCF, Mallam Shettima Yerima, in an interview on Sunday in Jos, said, “We are aware that he is scheming to find a way of escape through Cameroonian borders, which is easier for him to move and run back to where he belongs.