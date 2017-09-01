The 82 Division headquarters of the Nigerian Army in Enugu State, has said Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), is not in military custody.





The IPOB leader has gone missing since September 14 when the Nigerian army allegedly invaded his home.



The spokesperson of the pro-Biafra group, Emma Power, has accused the army of capturing and detaining Kanu.



However, a military source from the 82 Division headquarters, Enugu State, which coordinates Operation Python Dance II exercise insisted that they don’t have Kanu in their custody.



The source said: "If you follow the trends of things, the army has not been talking about a proscribed group. If someone says he does not know where Kanu is, who gave him the authority to file a motion against the army?



"We don't want to be drawn into this propaganda. For goodness sake, if we have Kanu, of what use is it if we keep quiet? We have never been secretive.



"Nobody prompted us before we came out to talk about Egwu Eke II starting in the South-East.

