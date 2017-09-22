Nnamdi Kanu

Ifeanyi Ejiofor, the lawyer representing the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, has alleged that his client was abducted by military operatives on September 14 and probably killed.



Ejiofor made the allegation in a statement on Tuesday issued in reaction to insinuations that Kanu has gone into hiding.





The statement reads in part: “I have no doubt whatsoever that stories making round that my Client has fled outside Nigeria, were planted to divert attention from their murderous raid on my client's house.





"I made last contact with my client few minutes into the bloody onslaught in his home on the 14th day of September 2017. Till date, I have not established further communication with him.



“The soldiers must have made possible contact with him on this 14th day of September 2017, when they invaded his house on a bloody raid, and by virtue of which position, they should tell the world if he was caught by fire of bullets in the hit of the bloody onslaught or he was arrested alive.

