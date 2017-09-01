The eldest son of the late Biafran warlord, Chukwuemeka Ojukwu, Sylvester Debe, says leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu is tramping on people’s right.

In a recent interview, Ojukwu said even though Kanu had the right to agitate for Biafra, he was not doing it the right way, adding that, he is taking his people for granted.

“If you agitate, fill up the roads, block the roads, you are impeding on people’s right of movement, you are trampling on the rights of others. I have always said that,” he said.

“If you are protesting peacefully, you can go to the stadium, you can go to a public place, get a police permit to do that and then get the media houses to record you and expose it to the whole world for viewing.”

Source: The Sun