The General Secretary of Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, Dr. Peter Ozo-Eson, said NLC had made its position known on Friday, adding that its position in asking Nigerians to ignore the industrial strike being embarked by ULC as an illegal union subsisted. The Trade Union Congress, TUC, reacted in a similar manner.



It will be recalled that at a joint briefing in Abuja last Friday, President of NLC and its TUC counterpart, Ayuba Wabba and Bobboi Kaigama respectively, had contended that ULC and its affiliates are fake unions that had not been registered, and will not be registered since all their areas have effective union coverage that were currently affiliates of the NLC and TUC.