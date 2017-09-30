This week's Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting will not hold due to inadequate time to prepare the documents for the meeting.Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has announced.In a statement issued in Kano on Tuesday, the Minister said the two-day public holidays declared for the Eid-el-Kabir celebrationsleft little or no time to prepare for the weekly meeting.This is the second time in tow weeks that the Federal Executive Council will not hold since President Muhammadu Buhari returned to the country after spending 103 days abroad on medical treatement.Several Nigerians have taken to the social media to condemn the excuse given by the Honorable Minister .They felt the government is insensitive to the plights of Nigerians in cancelling the FEC meeting.They felt there are urgent National issues that warrants the immediate action of the Federal Government .Those listed include the lingering ASUU strike,the Strike by National Association of Resident Doctors as well as the devastating flood ravaging most parts of the country especially Benue State.