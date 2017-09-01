



The Nigerian Army says it is going into partnership with renowned producers of military hardware across the world, to produce modern weapon for its personnel.









The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, stated this on Wednesday in an interview with newsmen during an exhibition organised by some world renowned manufacturers of military arsenal at the Army Resource Centre in Abuja.









The army boss said his aim was to partner with the manufacturers so that the army can have the best tools to modernise the force.









"Their presence here will help greatly to modernise the Nigerian Army in line with contemporary development in science and technology. That is why we are collaborating with them.









"They came from different parts of the world, and we are really seeing the impact, the result of their various researches,” Buratai said.

Some of the military hardware showcased at the event were armoured vehicles, helicopter, army aviation, artillery, communication, ballistic vests (bullet proof) and other equipment used by land force.