The Nigerian Army on Thursday said it would launch Python Dance II (Egwu Eke 11) in the South East and Cross River on Friday as scheduled.
Brig.-Gen. Sani Usman, Director, Army Public Relations, said this in a statement in Abuja.
Usman urged the public to disregard information credited to Abia governor and GOC 82 Division, Enugu, that soldiers would be gradually withdrawn from street in Aba and Umuahia from Friday.
“This should not be misconstrued as withdrawing of troops earmarked for Exercise EGWU EKE II. The General Officer Commanding 82 Division has not said such thing.
“Consequently, we wish to state that Exercise EGWU EKE II is commencing tomorrow (today) as scheduled.
“Commanders have been instructed to ensure that all hands are on deck to commence the Exercise to its logical completion.
“We wish to state further that the successful completion of the exercise will dovetail into the various states security outfits till the end of this year,” he said.
He called on the people of Abia, Enugu Ebonyi, Anambra, Imo and Cross River states, where the exercise would take place to go about their lawful businesses.
Usman warned that the army would not allow any individual or group to jeopardise the conduct of the field training through unlawful or criminal activities.
“Hoodlums and criminal elements are once again warned to be law abiding and not cause any breach of peace,” he also warned.
He said troops involved in the exercise would conduct themselves in the best professional manner, abide by the rules of engagement and code of conduct.
“Any act of indiscipline by any of our personnel would be decisively dealt with.”
Source:(NAN)
