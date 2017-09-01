



Prophet Samuel Abiara , the immediate past General Evangelist of the Christ Apostolic Church in a recent interview, he said, 'there is no way corruption will end in Nigeria before Jesus Christ comes'.









There is corruption everywhere. It is just that the way each country does theirs is different. But it seems the issue of graft in Nigeria is indescribable. It is disheartening the amount of money people steal in Nigeria.







They stole so much and keep them in bizarre places. Why do they do this knowing that one cannot live forever? I have come to realise that looters are only rich compared to wealthy people.









He continued to say, 'the difference between the two is that those who steal public funds are only rich. They steal for their greed and self alone. But wealthy people work hard for their money. They work so hard to empower people by establishing firms where many work.









They are conscious that they have to leave legacies long after their death. For example, Alhaji Aliko Dangote belongs to the group of the wealthy. He empowers many and establishes companies so many can earn a living.









My advice to the greedy ones among us is that they should strive to do work that will speak well for them after death'.





Punch