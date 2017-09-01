VP With Wakaa Crew





One of the areas where Nigeria can be very proud is in the arts and entertainment industry, where talented Nigerians continue to show and exceed world-class performance standards, according to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN.

Prof. Osinbajo while receiving the cast of Wakaa:The Musical earlier today at the Presidential Villa noted that the industry has indeed proved clearly that “without anybody, even government coming to their aid, they can hold their own.”

But he also added that the Buhari administration would lend its support in “whatever way we are able.”

Recalling that he had seen some of the performances of the group, the Vice President noted that “it’s absolutely amazing, extremely professional.”

Commending the work of Nigerian actors, artists and performance especially in the creative industry, he stated that “we don't even need to compare ourselves. The Nigerian entertainment industry is in a class by itself. Absolutely incredible, real talent. There is no real comparison what our people are doing.”

Speaking earlier, the Information and Culture Minister, Alhaji Lai Mohammed who was also at the meeting said the Wakaa Musical performance which has been staged in several places including London, “is writing the name of Nigeria in gold, all over the world.”

The Wakaa cast was led by Bolanle Austen-Peters, Producer and Director and Bimbo Manuel, an actor.

In her remarks, Austen-Peters commended the Vice President for receiving the group in the Presidential Villa, noting that such a gesture at short notice was very encouraging, “it shows we are doing something.”

Vice President Osinbajo has been invited as Special Guest of Honour at a Command Performance of Wakaa on October 2, 2017, during the grand finale of the 9-day performance of the musical in Abuja.

Wakaa: The Musical is a play about the trials, successes and experiences of 6 young graduates with varied backgrounds, revealing the struggles and challenges of young Nigerians at home and abroad. It is a production of BAPS Productions.