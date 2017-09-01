



The Sokoto/Kebbi/Zamfara Area Command of the Nigeria Customs Service has intercepted and arrested a Toyota Carina car with registration number BRK 53 MF carrying two pieces of Elephant Tusk weighing a total of 65kg, along Nigeria/Benin border at Lolo Border Area in Kebbi State.





The Customs Area Controller, Sokoto/Kebbi/Zamfara Area Command, Compt. Nasir, A.





while inspecting the tusk at the Command Headquarters in Sokoto described the seizure as part of Customs contribution to the fight against the poaching of endangered species in Africa where the trade in Elephant tusks constitute part of the illegal Ivory trade that has led to the endangerment of Elephant species in Africa.





He commended the Officers and men of Lolo border station and urged them to be more vigilant especially within this era of mass proliferation of small arms and light weapons across Africa and other illegal trades.







Presently, the price of Raw Ivory in the international market is estimated to cost $730.00 per kg. Which brings the duty paid value (DPV) of the seizure to a total of N14, 472,250.00.





More investigation is presently ongoing by the Area Command to further unravel the source of this illegal trade.