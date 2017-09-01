



President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday led dignitaries to attend a special Juma at service in commemoration of the nation's 57th Independence Anniversary.





The service was held inside a mosque near the President's office at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.





Buhari was joined at the prayer session by the President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki; and former Vice President Namadi Sambo among others.







The Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai; Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Abubakar Sadique; Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris; and Comptroller General of Customs, Hameed Ali, also attended the service.





Others in attendance were the Minister of the Interior, Abdurahman Danbazzau; Minister of Water Resources, Suleiman Adamu; Minister of Communications, Adebayo Shittu and some other senior presidency officials.





Saraki later told State House correspondents that the nation had achieved a lot in the 57 years of its independence. He urged Nigerians to continue to pray for the country.





"A lot of people would say what are we congratulating ourselves about , we have achieved a lot. We have been able to maintain our peace despite our diversity.







PUNCH