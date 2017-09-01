Select Menu

Posted by: Aminu Mohammed Posted date: Wednesday, September 06, 2017



President Muhammadou Issoufou of Niger Republic has arrived Katsina en route  Daura to meet with President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Nigerien president arrived Umaru Musa Yaradua International airport at about 11.15am.

He was received by Katsina state Governor Aminu Masari , Secretary to State government Mustapha Inuwa, Chief Of Staff government House Bello Mandiya among others.

On his arrival at the airport, president Muhammad Isofu reviewed parade mounted by a detachment of the Nigerian Army Natsinta barrack in Katsina katsina.

Thereafter both Isoufu and Masari were airlifted by a helicopter to Daura to meet with Buhari .

