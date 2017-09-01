



All roads lead to Sheraton Hotel & Towers, Ikeja, Lagos, today (Thursday, September 28, 2017) for the News Express 5th Anniversary Lecture holding from 12pm prompt.



The event will be headlined by the Guest Lecturer, Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger State, who would speak on “National Unity and the Demand for Restructuring — A Governor’s Perspective”.



Managing Director of Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA), Hon. Emmanuel Jime, will deliver the Keynote Address on the topic, “Using the Platform of Public Office to Reclaim the Promise of Our Destiny”.



The event is expected to be graced by an array of distinguished personalities from Nigeria and abroad. They include Presidential Spokesman Femi Adesina; General Manager, External Relations, Nigeria LNG Limited, Dr. Kudo Eresia-Eke; General Manager, NTA Lagos Channel 10, Mrs. Helen Onma Odeleye; and United Nations Security Coordination Officer, Francis T. Okoemu. Others include Chairman of Zinox Technologies Limited, Leo Stan Eke, and President Emeritus of Aka Ikenga think tank, Chief Goddy Uwazurike.



News Express Publisher Isaac Umunna disclosed in a statement that one of the highlights of the occasion would be the unveiling of the new logo of News Express. “It is essentially a media event and we expect a full house of journalists,” Umunna said.



News Express, which debuted on August 29, 2012, is one of Nigeria’s most popular and influential online dailies. It is read by hundreds of thousands of people around the world and records annual traffic of upwards of 100 million.