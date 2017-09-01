Select Menu

Slider

Politics

Society

Crime

News Headlines

Entertainment

» » Days After Wedding, Bride Dies Seated And Smiling
«
Next
This is the most recent post.
»
Previous
Older Post

Posted by: Abiola Alaba Peters Posted date: Monday, September 18, 2017 / comment : 0


A newly-married lady, Zainab Sodangi has reportedly died days after her wedding in a mysterious way.

It was learnt that Zainab reportedly died in a sitting position, smiling.

The deceased who got married to Sondagi Salim in Abuja, on Tuesday the 29th of August 2017, died while she was entertaining some family members who came to honour them at home.
Family sources revealed that the new bride died on a chair she sat on after attending to her guest.

“She stopped breathing with her eyes wide opened,” the source disclosed.


The family source further revealed that she did not complain of any ailment prior to her death.

Tagged with:

Multiple award-winning CKN Nigeria is your one stop shop for Nigeria News. Breaking News, politics, Society, Entertainment, Crime, International News etc
«
Next
This is the most recent post.
»
Previous
Older Post

No comments

Leave a Reply

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Copyright © 2014 - 2017, CKN Nigeria | Site Designed By Wálé Ọláyanjú