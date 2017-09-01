



A newly-married lady, Zainab Sodangi has reportedly died days after her wedding in a mysterious way.





It was learnt that Zainab reportedly died in a sitting position, smiling.





The deceased who got married to Sondagi Salim in Abuja, on Tuesday the 29th of August 2017, died while she was entertaining some family members who came to honour them at home.

Family sources revealed that the new bride died on a chair she sat on after attending to her guest.





“She stopped breathing with her eyes wide opened,” the source disclosed.



The family source further revealed that she did not complain of any ailment prior to her death.